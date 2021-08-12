YS Viveka murder case: CBI sleuths raid on the houses of suspects, seizes weapons

The CBI officials conducted intensive searches at the homes of suspects in connection with the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The suspects and three SBI officials were interrogated at a guest house in Kadapa Central Jail. YS Viveka's main follower Erra Gangireddy's house at Bayamma Thota in Pulivendula was searched in connection with the incident in which bloodstains were wiped in Viveka's house after the murder. The officials seized a machete and knives used for necessities was taken him into custody for questioning.



They also searched Sunil Kumar Yadav's residence in Bhakarapuram and took bank account books, cheques copy and old shirt. Later, the sleuths went to Sunil Kumar's father's house in Motnuthalapalle village and inspected their residence and seized some weapons there. The CBI sleuths also inspected Sunil Kumar's relative's houses and seized weapons. CBI officials questioned YSRCP State Medical Secretary YS Abhishek Reddy and Uma Shankar Reddy.

On the other hand, the bank and revenue officials arrived in Kadapa on Wednesday in 20 vehicles from Karnataka and went out early in the morning along with the CBI officers. Three SBI officials from Kadapa appeared for the hearing on Wednesday. In the wake of the dispute between YS Vivekananda Reddy and Sunil Kumar Yadav over land settlement in Karnataka, CBI officials' summoning of bank and revenue staff has become a topic of discussion.

The CBI is collecting details from all areas as per the information given by Sunil Kumar in the CBI custody. It was in this context that YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunita and son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy accompanied the CBI officials on Wednesday afternoon and inquired about the investigation of the case.