YS Viveka murder case: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking change of CBI official

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the petition filed to change the investigating officer in the murder case of former minister Vivekananda Reddy. Tulsamma, the wife of Sivashankar Reddy, who is accused A5 in this murder case, has filed a petition seeking to change the investigating officer as the investigation is not progressing fast. The Supreme Court heard the petition filed by Tulasamma last Monday and directed the CBI to submit a report in a sealed cover on the progress of the investigation.



It is reported that a report has been filed on the progress of the investigation and the precedents. CBI Additional Solicitor General Natarajan told the Supreme Court last week that the investigating officer is conducting the investigation properly.

During the hearing, the bench expressed its anguish over the delay in the investigation of Viveka's murder case. In the context of last Monday's arguments, the court asked the CBI why it is not completing the investigation of Viveka's murder case and asked why the investigating officer was delaying the investigation.

The apex court also questioned why another investigating officer should not be appointed if the investigation could not be completed quickly.