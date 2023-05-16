Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
YS Viveka murder case: YS Avinash Reddy seeks four days time to attend CBI inquiry
Highlights
YS Avinash Reddy appealed CBI in writing that he was called for the hearing with a short notice and could not attend the hearing today due to urgent work.
CBI once again issued a notice to interrogate Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in Viveka's murder case. The notices said that he should attend the hearing in Hyderabad on Tuesday. However, he appealed in writing that he was called for the hearing with a short notice and could not attend the hearing today due to urgent work.
He said that he could not come to the hearing due to the pre-fixed schedule. They asked for a deadline of four days. The MP said that he will attend the inquiry after four days. A letter has been written to the CBI.
However, it remains the he seen how the CBI would respond.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS