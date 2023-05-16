YS Viveka murder case: YS Avinash Reddy seeks four days time to attend CBI inquiry

CBI once again issued a notice to interrogate Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy in Viveka's murder case. The notices said that he should attend the hearing in Hyderabad on Tuesday. However, he appealed in writing that he was called for the hearing with a short notice and could not attend the hearing today due to urgent work.



He said that he could not come to the hearing due to the pre-fixed schedule. They asked for a deadline of four days. The MP said that he will attend the inquiry after four days. A letter has been written to the CBI.



However, it remains the he seen how the CBI would respond.