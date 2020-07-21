YS Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI inspects the former minister's house

The Central Burreau of Investigation probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy has been going on for last four days. A seven-member CBI team, which reached Pulivendula from Kadapa in the morning, conducted an inquiry. CBI officials reached the DSP's office in Pulivendula and came to know the details of Viveka's murder.

The details of the case registered by the police on March 15, 2019 and the SIT investigation report was examined. SIT officials have already interrogated a total of 1,300 people, including several political leaders, YSRCP and TDP leaders and other suspects. CBI officials have thoroughly examined the investigation report. CBI officials later reached Viveka's house and searched the house for the second day on Tuesday.

The CBI examined the Viveka's bed and bathrooms and spoke to his wife Saubhagyamma and found the details. The house was measured by the Pulivendula Municipality Surveyor and examined thoroughly on how many rooms and windows the house has.

However, former minister and MP was allegedly murdered at his residence in Kadapa on March 15, 2019. Suneetha Reddy daughter of YS Vivekananda Reddy who is not satisfied with SIT investigation has moved High Court seeking the case be transferred to CBI to which the court has given assent of launched CBI inquiry.