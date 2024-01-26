YSR and Vangaveeti Ranga statue unveiled in Atthili

The Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, expressed his pleasure in installing the statues of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Vangaveeti Mohanaranga in the same location. He stated that this decision was made in response to the request of poor people, irrespective of their caste and religion.

The statues were unveiled at the Atthili Santamarket Center by Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and Unguthuru MLA Puppala Vasubabu. Minister Rao emphasized that both Rajasekhar Reddy and Vangaveeti were not only popular among the people but were also committed to helping the upliftment of the poor.

The statues were erected to ensure that future generations would remember their good deeds. MLA Puppala Vasubabu highlighted that Vangaveeti Mohanaranga was not just a leader of the Kapula community, but also a leader who fought for the rights of the poor and marginalized. He also acknowledged the welfare schemes implemented by YS Rajasekhar Reddy and their lasting impact on the lives of the poor. The event was attended by several political figures and leaders from the Kapu Sangha.