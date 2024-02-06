YSR Asara funds distributed to women by MVV Satyanarayana

In the fourth phase of distribution, YSR Asara funds were given to a total of 28,103 people. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and MP, Visakhapatanam East Constituency YCP Coordinator MVV Satyanarayana were present during the distribution.

The women who attended the event offered milk to the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a sign of respect. MP MVV Satyanarayana praised the Chief Minister's attitude towards women and highlighted his efforts in the welfare of women. Under the YSR Asara scheme, a total of Rs. 15,38,33,118 was distributed among the beneficiaries.

He mentioned that many welfare programs are being implemented for the development of women and Jagan is the only Chief Minister in the country working towards their welfare. Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari stated that Jagan is dedicated to providing welfare, development, education, and healthcare to the poor. Cultural programs were organized during the event and lunch was provided for the convenience of the attendees. Several YCP leaders, officials, and supporters also participated in the event.

