YSR Cheyutha: 12.81 Lakh women select livelihood choices

Vijayawada: As many as 12,81,067 women beneficiaries of the YSR Cheyutha scheme from various districts in the state have selected their livelihood options through Nava Sakam portal till date, according to Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, commissioner of information and public relations.



It may be recalled that in an unprecedented initiative, the government had already provided financial assistance of Rs 18,750 each to 23 lakh women belonging to SC/ST/BC/Minority communities spending Rs 4,312.5 crore this year.

The government would provide total assistance of Rs 17,000 crore to 23 lakh women in four years under the Cheyutha scheme. Women are free to spend the aid given to them for starting small or medium scale businesses or for any other purpose. The amount would be useful for women to stand on their own.

Vijay Kumar Reddy said 1,51,090 women opted for purchase of cows, 1,57,037 for purchase of buffaloes, 1,04,347 for sheep, 62,921 for goats, 78,832 for setting up of kirana shops, 5,813 for manufacture of incense sticks, 29,933 for setting up of fruit shops, 75,131 for vegetable vending, and 6,15,963 for starting various other types of businesses. He further said already 12,81,067 women had made their options for various types of businesses. There is a possibility of the number increasing further, he said.