YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP

In Ward 6 of Kadiri town, Amin Nagar, a group of members from the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) joined the party under the leadership of Chaitanya. The joining ceremony took place at the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad. Among those who joined the party were P. Surendra, Ravi Naik, Ramanji Neyulu, Neela Bai, Kullayamma Bai, Narayanappa, Anji, Surendra, Suri, Gangaraju, Sai, Gangulappa, and D. Kadiri.

During the event, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad invited Madhu and others into the party by presenting them with TDP scarves. Notable TDP leaders such as Bandla Naidu, Chennakeshavulu, Pakirappa, Srinivasulu, and Panchi Ramana also participated in the event.