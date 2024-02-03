Live
- New drug may prevent diabetic eye, kidney disease complications: Study
- People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
- Secured creditor can forfeit earnest money if there is a default in payment by auction-purchaser: SC
- Tech getting in the way of your well being?
- Punjab Governor resigns, cites personal reasons
- Ganta Srinivasa Rao demands inquiry over murder of MRO
- Kisan Morcha stages protest against Union budget
- YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
- Jetti Gurunadha Rao participates in cadre meeting in Polavaram
- MRO dies after being attacked at his residence
Just In
YSR Congress Party leaders from ward 6 in Kadiri joins TDP
In Ward 6 of Kadiri town, Amin Nagar, a group of members from the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) joined the party under the leadership of Chaitanya.
In Ward 6 of Kadiri town, Amin Nagar, a group of members from the YCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) joined the party under the leadership of Chaitanya. The joining ceremony took place at the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad. Among those who joined the party were P. Surendra, Ravi Naik, Ramanji Neyulu, Neela Bai, Kullayamma Bai, Narayanappa, Anji, Surendra, Suri, Gangaraju, Sai, Gangulappa, and D. Kadiri.
During the event, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate Gau Sri Kandikunta Venkataprasad invited Madhu and others into the party by presenting them with TDP scarves. Notable TDP leaders such as Bandla Naidu, Chennakeshavulu, Pakirappa, Srinivasulu, and Panchi Ramana also participated in the event.