YSR Kadapa district recorded 55 COVID19 positive cases

Kadapa: As per the media bulletin released by AP Health Department April25, 4 new Caronavirus positive cases were recorded in YSR Kadapa district on Saturday. With this total number of cases reached to 55 in the district.

Apart from 50percent of COVID-19 positive cases that is 24 were registered only in Proddaturu town. It may be recalled that first Caronavirus positive case was registered on on 28th March in Proddaturu.

As many as 7 positive cases against 10 tested on 28th March and another 3 new cases registered very next day. All total cases have been related to Delhi religious prayers.

Meanwhile a panic situation prevailing in Proddaturu town following registration a fresh COVID-19 positive case of which a head constable residing two town limits in the town on Saturday.