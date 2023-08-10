YSR Kalyanamasthu, Tohfa to benefit SC, ST, BC, Minorities

Kurnool: The YSR Congress government with a novel aim to extend financial aid to the newly married couple belonging to the categories of SC, ST, BC, Minorities, construction workers and physically challenged women, sanctioned the amount under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Thofa on Wednesday.

Over 1,067 couple from Kurnool (Rs 8.61 crore) and 982 couple from Nandyal (Rs 8.35 crore) have been selected under the scheme, stated the district collectors of Kurnool and Nandyal. Kurnool Collector Dr G Srijana said that the YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Thofa were a boon to the newly married couple. The state government has identified around 1,067 couple for the YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Thofa scheme.

To avail the benefits of scheme, the couple should have attained the age of 18 (girls) and 21 (boys) at the time of marriage. This system would help in reducing the child marriages and will encourage the girls to pursue higher education.

The collector said that under the scheme the SC,STs would get Rs 1 lakh and in case of inter-caste marriage, they will get Rs 1.2 lakh, similarly BCs Rs 50,000, inter-caste marriage Rs 75,000, physically challenged Rs1.5 lakh and to the construction sector people Rs 40,000 have been given.

In the last three months period, April to June, around 1,067 pairs have been identified and benefited under the scheme, added collector Dr Srijana.

In a similar manner, Nandyal Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon said that 982 pairs from Nandyal district have been selected for YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Thofa. Almost all pairs have been sanctioned Rs 8.35 crore.

The collector said that 127 pairs from Allagadda, 174-Banaganapalle, Nandikotkur-194, Dhone-133, Nandyal-161, Panyam-64 and Srisailam-129 identified. The novel aim of the scheme is to extend financial aid to the poor who could not afford the marriage expenses, added Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon. The collectors handed over the mega cheque to beneficiaries.