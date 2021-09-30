YSR Sports School invites applications for admissions into classes 4 and 5

The YSR Sports School which aimed at bringing the new talent to the fore from the children has released notification for admissions into classes four and five in the school. Under the auspices of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), the selection process will be conducted in three stages.



Initially, competitions are held at the zonal level and students are selected. The process will take place between October 6 and 10 followed by district-level competitions on October 17 and 18 and state-level competitions will be held on October 27 and 28 at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district and students will be selected. However, the dates of zonal and district competitions are expected to be chAndhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Newsanged according to the conditions in the respective areas.

The selection process first takes place at the zonal level for 15 points checking height, weight, 30m flying start, standing broad jump, and 800m running race. Students who score more than 8 points will be selected for district-level competitions and competition at the district level is conducted at the respective district centres under the auspices of the DSA.



In addition to height and weight, selections are made for 30 points in the 30m Flying Start, Standing Broad Jump, 800m Race, 6G10 Shuttle Run, and Medicine Ballfoot for 21 points. The students who score more than 11 points are selected for the state-level competitions At the state level too, competitions will be held for a total of 27 points including height and weight as well as 30m flying-start, standing-broad jump, 800m sprint, vertical jump and flexibility tests, and students must score over 14 points.



Meanwhile, as many as 40 seats will be available for admissions in the fourth class of which 20 seats are reserved for girls and 20 for boys. Due to covid, admissions were not held for the academic year 2020–21 and this year 5th class admissions are also being offered. In the 5th class also 20 seats are available for girls and 20 seats for boys. Selected students will be trained in 10 sports. Specialists in Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Hockey, Football, Gymnastics, Swimming, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Volleyball.



While coming to the qualifications to get the seat in fourth class, students wishing to join 4th grade must be born between 1–8–2012 to 31–7–2013. Those wishing to join 5th grade must have been born between 1–8–2011 and 31–7–2012. Birth Certificate, Study and Conduct Certificate, 3 passport size photos are required to be submitted at the time of admissions.



The special officer of YSR Sports School, Dr. Ramachandra Reddy said that admission into the YSR Sports School is a path to a better future. "We provide training to international standards with all kinds of facilities and education and interested candidates should take advantage," he said.