YSRCP activists celebrate party chief Jagan’s birthday

Tirupati: The YSRCP activists celebrated the birthday of party chief and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Saturday.

Marking the occasion, a cake was cut at a meeting here in which senior party leaders participated. The leaders in one voice said the party was defeated in the State Assembly elections due to the relentless false propaganda and false promises made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

They said the NDA government in the State led by Chan-drababu Naidu failed to implement its ssuper six promises made during the elections including free bus journey to women. The leaders said people have already realised that the NDA failed to keep its promises and was giving lame excuses for not implementing its promises.

The YSRCP leaders expressed hope that in the next As-sembly elections the party would bounce back to power. They also blaming the EVMs for the party’s defeat in 2024 State Assembly polls. Leaders who spoke at the meeting includeTirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, party general secretary and former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, former minister R K Roja YSRCP Tirupati constituency in-charge Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others.