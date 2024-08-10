YSRCP alleges attack on Ambedkar statue, blames Naidu

Vijayawada : YSRCP strongly condemned the incident of damaging the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Ambedkar Smritivanam on Thursday night and demanded that strict action against those responsible.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, former minister Merugu Nagarjuna expressed his deep anguish over the destruction of the plaque and statue of Dr Ambedkar, who is revered as a guiding light for future generations of India. He criticised the incident as a brutal act, reflecting a grave disrespect towards the values and principles upheld by Dr Ambedkar.

Nagarjuna alleged that during N Chandrababu Naidu's time as Chief Minister, there was opposition to installing Ambedkar's statue, with legal cases filed against those trying to honour him, and noted that a similar attack on the statue has happened again under Naidu's current rule, which is highly condemnable.

He also pointed out the significant efforts made by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in installing the grand 125-foot statue of Dr Ambedkar in Vijayawada, which now stands as a monumental landmark. He stressed that the incident is carried out with the backing of the government.

Former MP Nandigam Suresh also condemned the incident, stating that the attack on Ambedkar's statue reveals the true nature of Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP leadership. He accused the TDP of resorting to violence, atrocities and lawlessness in the wake of election results. Suresh warned that the government must take decisive action in this case, failing which they would pursue legal recourse.