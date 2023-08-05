  • Menu
YSRCP alleges Naidu as responsible for Punganur violence while TDP meets governor

Speaking from the Sattenapalli YSRCP party office, the minister claimed that after Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy came to power, Chandrababu visited Punganur to spread negative propaganda that the government had betrayed Rayalaseema. Rambabu alleged that Chandrababu was conspiring to destabilize the government by promoting violence in the area.

The minister stated that during the YSRCP government's tenure, Lift Irrigation projects were initiated in Rayalaseema to improve the irrigation in Punganur, Tamballapalle, Madanapalli, and Pileru areas. He said Chandrababu obtained a stay order from the Green Tribunal to block these projects and claimed that the people in the area understood this and attempted to prevent him from doing so.

Rambabu further mentioned that when the police advised Chandrababu not to visit Punganur, he initially agreed to take the bypass route instead of going to the town and later insisted on going to Punganur, which led to clashes.

Meanwhile, group of TDP leaders met Governor Justice Abdul Nazir on Punganur and Tamballapally incidents and handed over video clippings and photos of Friday's attacks to the governor.

