YSRCP announces candidates for MLC elections under various quota

The YSRCP has announced the candidates for the MLC elections to be held in Andhra Pradesh. The party leadership, which worked hard for this, made an announcement regarding the selection of candidates today.



Among the total 18 seats, 11 seats are allotted to BCs, 2 seats to SCs, 1 seat to ST and 4 seats to OCs. Off the total vacancies, there are seven vacancies in the MLA quota, 9 vacancies in the local body quota and 2 vacancies in the Governor quota.

Going by the candidates, Nathu Rama Rao (Yadava), Koodukudi Suryanarayana (Shetty Balija), Vanka Ravindra (Kapu), Kauru Srinivas (Shetty Balija), Merugu Muralidhar (SC-Mala), Sipaila Subramaniam (BC), Ponnapureddy Ramasubba Reddy (OC), Madhusudan (Valmiki Boya-BC), Mangamma (Valmiki Boya) were announced as candidates under the local body election quota.

While Penumatsa Suryanarayana Raju (OC), Potula Sunitha (BC), Kola Gurulu (BC), Bommi Israel (SC), Jayamangala Venkataramana (BC), Chandragiri Yesu Ratnam (BC), Marri Rajasekhar (OC) under MLA quota and Kumma Ravi Babu (ST) and Karre Padmasree (BC) were announced under governor quota respectively.