YSRCP announces Regional Coordinators and allocates districts

The YSRCP has announce the regional coordinators to the districts in view of upcoming elections in the state. Here are the details of the regional coordinators

1. Botsa Satyanarayana - Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam

2. YV Subbareddy - Visakhapatnam, Anacapalli, Vijayanagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Paderu, Araku constituencies)

3. Mithun Reddy - East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Rampachodavaram), West Godavari, Eluru

4. Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, Marri Rajasekhar - Krishna, NTR, Guntur

5. Vijayasai Reddy - Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati

6. Ponnapureddy Ramasubbareddy - Kurnool, Annamayya

7.Akepati Amarnath Reddy - YSR, Nandyala

8. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy - Chittoor, Anantapur, Satyasa

