Live
- Mahila University agreement with EUSAI
- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
Just In
YSRCP announces Regional Coordinators and allocates districts
Highlights
The YSRCP has announce the regional coordinators to the districts in view of upcoming elections in the state. Here are the details of the regional...
The YSRCP has announce the regional coordinators to the districts in view of upcoming elections in the state. Here are the details of the regional coordinators
1. Botsa Satyanarayana - Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam
2. YV Subbareddy - Visakhapatnam, Anacapalli, Vijayanagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Paderu, Araku constituencies)
3. Mithun Reddy - East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Rampachodavaram), West Godavari, Eluru
4. Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, Marri Rajasekhar - Krishna, NTR, Guntur
5. Vijayasai Reddy - Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati
6. Ponnapureddy Ramasubbareddy - Kurnool, Annamayya
7.Akepati Amarnath Reddy - YSR, Nandyala
8. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy - Chittoor, Anantapur, Satyasa
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS