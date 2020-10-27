YSRCP breakes promises made to farmers: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the YSRCP Government that it broke its promise made to the farmers under the Rythu Bharosa and also disaster relief fund at the time of 2019 elections, while addressing a video conference with TDP incharges of all 175 Assembly segments on Tuesday.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was giving just Rs. 37,500 only to each farmer during five years while the TDP would have given over Rs. 1.15 lakh in four to five installments under Annadata Sukhibhava and loan waiver scheme. After coming to power, the YSRCP cut down the amount it promised to each farmer by over Rs. 77,500.

The TDP chief said that Jagan promised to form Rs. 4,000 Cr disaster relief fund but forgot about this after coming to power. The YSRCP leaders were not even reaching out to the flood-hit farmers. On the other hand, false cases were being filed against the TDP leaders who were visiting to help the aggrieved farmers.

The Opposition Leader described the latest fines being imposed for honking vehicle horns as yet another meaningless, Tughlaq act of the AP Government. Inscribing Jagan Reddy's photos on the survey stones was one more Tughlaq act. With its chaotic, Tughlaq policies, the YSRCP has totally pushed the future of Andhra Pradesh into uncertainty and despair. Instead of helping the flood-hit farmers, the Government was filing cases to terrify them in the midst of heavy damages.