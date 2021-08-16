YSRCP cadres told to strive to realise CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision

Amaravati: YSRCP celebrated the 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervour across the state. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the flag at party central office here on Sunday and the event was attended senior YSRCP leaders and supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramakrishna Reddy directed the party cadres to work towards realising the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said welfare schemes are being implemented irrespective of caste, religion and party for last two years after YSRCP formed the government. He said revolutionary changes are being made across the state after YSRCP came to power and assets are being created for the people. He reminded that the Chief Minister has fulfilled most of the promises despite financial constraints due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao hoisted the tricolour and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at YSRCP party office in Vishakapatnam. MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and other leaders were present on the occasion.