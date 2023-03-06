YSRCP candidate steps up MLC poll campaign

YSRCP Graduates MLC (East Rayalaseema) candidate Pernati Shyam Prasad Reddy assured that he will raise the issues of youth and also unemployed in the Legislative Council and also take it to the government for a fair deal to the youth. Shyam Prasad Reddy along with YSRCP Piler MLA Chintala Ramachandra on Sunday took up a whirl wind campaign in the constituency and addressed a public meeting in Piler.





Speaking with voters and YSRCP cadre, Shyam Prasad said he was fully aware of the problems being faced by young unemployed graduates and will do his best to resolve them including raising their issues in the Legislative Council to draw the attention of the government. Interacting with graduate voters at many places, he sought them to vote for him to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who he said was keen on looking into the issues of graduates and also unemployed youth.





He exuded confidence on his victory and claimed that everywhere he was receiving good response from the voters. The opposition scaring of defeat, he said was resorting to levelling baseless allegations and raising irregularities in the voters' lists but failed to prove them before the concerned authorities.