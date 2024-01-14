YSRCP changing MLAs out of fear of losing, says TDP

Senior leader Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy of Guntakallu Constituency's Telugu Desam Party criticized the Chief Minister for changing the MLA candidates in the constituency out of fear of losing the upcoming election. He cited the recent switch of Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy to the Congress party and cricket player Ambati Rayudu to the Janasena party as examples.

Reddy highlighted the difficulties faced by the people since the YSRCP government took office, particularly the high prices of essential goods. He also criticized the government's treatment of protests, pointing out that teachers who protested for better pay were arrested. He found it outrageous that the Chief Minister and leaders of other parties visiting the state were put under house arrest for four months.

Reddy expressed concern for employees of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Anganwadi workers who were forced to halt their protests even without receiving their salaries. He questioned the justification of implementing the ESMA Act without paying these workers. Regarding negotiations with municipal workers demanding equal pay, he dismissed the claim of successful negotiations, stating that the people are already disillusioned with the YSRCP regime and will deliver a strong message in the next elections.