YSRCP complaints to Election Commission over fake votes, seek deletion of ineligible votes

YSR Congress Party leaders have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding alleged fake votes registered during the previous government. Minister Dadishetty Raja claimed that approximately 60 lakh fake votes were cast during Chandrababu's tenure.

The YSR Congress Party delegation, including Ministers Chellaboina Venu and Dadishetty Raja, former Ministers Kurasala Kannababu and Alla Nani, and MLA Ponnada Satish, met with Election Commission CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena to discuss the issue. They lodged a complaint seeking the removal of ineligible votes, including those registered in multiple locations for the same individual. It has been mentioned that the Election Commission has been requested to identify and delete these votes, including those of deceased individuals.

The YSRCP delegation emphasised the need to filter and segregate votes registered in neighbouring states, as it is deemed unreasonable to have votes in both states or multiple votes for a single person. The YSR Congress Party has expressed their concern and requested the removal of all fake votes registered during the TDP regime.