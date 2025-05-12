YSRCP condemns attack on Vidadala Rajini

Vijayawada: Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Sake Sailajanath came down heavily on the coalition government on the disrespectful behavior of police with former minister Vidadala Rajini near Manukondavaripalem near Chilakaluripeta. He alleged the government failed to give protection to the women in the State.

Addressing the media in Anantapur on Sunday, Sailajanath condemned the government allowing the police system to deteriorate into a tool for political vendettas, with officers acting as “puppets” of TDP leaders and violating constitutional principles. He condemned the high-handed behaviour of police on former minister Vidadala Rajini, when she questioned the arrest of a party worker at Manukondavaripalem near Chilakaluripeta on Saturday.

Sake Sailajanath alleged, “The coalition government has utterly failed to ensure peace and security. Women in Andhra Pradesh live without protection, and the police, tasked with upholding the law, are themselves breaking it with impunity.” He lambasted the government’s year-long rule as one marked by political vendetta’s rather than progress, stating, “Not a single step has been taken towards welfare or development. Chandrababu’s administration has paralysed institutions and silenced dissent through fear.”

Sailajanath condemned the arrest of Kalpana, Dalit MPTC member from Kantheru, who was forcibly taken from her home at 3 am in a nightgown, despite her pleas to change, only for the police to falsify records claiming a morning arrest.

Similarly, social media activists Peddireddy Sudharani and Paleti Krishnaveni faced illegal arrests and harassment, with Sudharani’s family targeted despite their relocation to Telangana. Most recently, CI Subbanayudu’s disrespectful behavior towards former minister Vidudala Rajani demonstrated a blatant disregard for her dignity as a woman and public figure.

The YSRCP leader said Home Minister Anitha must also introspect and address the police’s shameful treatment of women,” he demanded. Sailajanath reaffirmed YSRCP’s commitment to defending the rights of citizens, particularly women and marginalized communities, and vowed to hold the government accountable. “The people of Andhra Pradesh deserve a government that upholds justice, not one that tramples on their dignity. He demanded immediate action to curb police excesses and restore faith in governance.