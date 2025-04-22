YSRCP condemns sacrilege at Sri Kurmam Temple

Vijayawada: Former MLA Malladi Vishnu expressed profound concern and outrage over the recent death of star tortoises at Sri Kurmam temple in Srikakulam, terming the incident a grave sacrilege.

The coalition government’s negligence has led to a series of attacks on Hindu dharma, the deaths of approximately 15 tortoises, revered as embodiments of Lord Vishnu, as a direct result of the Endowments Department’s failure.

Vishnu on Monday criticised the authorities for cremating the tortoises behind the temple’s Executive Officer’s office without conducting post-mortems, suppressing the incident. He contrasted this with the YSRCP government’s practice of numbering and medically monitoring tortoises, highlighting the current administration’s inability to protect even 200 tortoises at the sacred site.

The coalition government’s undermining of Hindu sentiments through repeated desecrations at sacred sites, including the deaths of cows at TTD’s goshala in Tirupati, adulteration of Tirupati laddus, and incidents like the demolition of Kashinayana temple in Kadapa and deaths during Vaikunta Ekadasi.

He pointed to ongoing sacrilegious acts at Tirumala, such as devotees wearing footwear, filming reels, and using drones, alongside inadequate facilities for pilgrims and a recent gold theft in Tirumala’s parking area.

Vishnu stated that the government’s failure to appoint an Executive Officer for Vijayawada’s Kanaka Durga temple exemplifies its administrative lapses.

He demanded an immediate inquiry into the Sri Kurmam incident, strict action against those responsible, and a response from Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and BJP-affiliated organizations, questioning their silence. Vishnu warned that continued governmental inaction would prompt large-scale protests led by the YSRCP to protect Hindu dharma.