YSRCP conspiring to create trouble at Varahi Yatra at Pedana: Pawan

Machilipatnam: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan alleged that the ruling YSRCP was trying to create trouble to his Varahi Vijaya Yatra scheduled to be held at Pedana on Wednesday by deploying rioters, goons and rowdies. He said that he had received the information from his reliable sources.



He also said that the YSRCP was trying to hatch a conspiracy to create a rift between the alliance partners Jana Sena and the TDP.

While receiving the petitions from the people during the Jana Vani- Jana Sena programme in Machilipatnam on Tuesday, the Jana Sena chief said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been planning several ploys to obstruct the Varahi Yatra.

He pointed out that the ruling party has created havoc during the Varahi Yatra in Amalapuram in the past. Similarly, there was a possibility of the YSRCP deploying about 2,000 goons at the Varahi Yatra at Pedana to obstruct the Jana Sena public meeting.

Pawan warned that the Chief Minister, Home Minister and the DGP would be held responsible if any disturbance was created at the Pedana meeting.

He said that the Jana Sena would not tolerate if attempts are made to play “Pulivendula politics” at Pedana. He requested the Jana Sena and TDP activists not to indulge in a counter attack if the goons try to resort to violence and instead catch them and hand them over to police.

He said that the Jana Sena would extend full cooperation to the police and hoped that they too would extend a similar cooperation to the party.

The JSP chief criticised the State government for diverting the Finance Commission funds meant for the panchayats. He said that the government had plundered panchayat funds to the tune of Rs 8,600 crore.

Owing to this, the panchayats are not able to undertake even small works in the villages. The CAG had also exposed the diversion of funds by the State government recently.

The Cente had allocated Rs 7,500 crore under Jala Jeevan Mission to sort out the drinking water problems of the people in the State. However, the State government couldn’t provide a matching grant and as a result lakhs of people were deprived of tap connections, Pawan lamented.