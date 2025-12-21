YSRCP Europe celebrate birthday of party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Eindhoven

Eindhoven, Netherlands: Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Europe unit from the Netherlands, along with supporters from Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland, came together in Eindhoven to celebrate the birthday of YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with great warmth, pride, and enthusiasm.

The gathering turned into an emotional and inspiring occasion as party members expressed their deep admiration for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, people-centric governance, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the poor and marginalised. Speakers recalled his political journey and his clear vision of delivering transparent and inclusive governance, which has earned him the trust and affection of crores of people.

YSRCP National Spokesperson Karthik Yellapragada, addressing the gathering, said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is an inspirational leader whose politics is rooted in compassion and credibility. He stated that Jagan’s leadership continues to motivate party cadres and supporters across the globe to stand firmly with the ideals of social justice, welfare, and good governance.

Europe core team leaders Sarathi Reddy Vanga, Krishna Teja Reddy Gaddam, and Srinivas Reddy Sanikommu explained in detail Jagan Mohan Reddy’s efforts in building a strong governance model in Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the focus on welfare schemes, transparency in administration, and empowerment of the poor. They said his model of governance has become a benchmark and a source of pride for YSRCP supporters living abroad.

The venue resonated with spirited chants of “Jai Jagan!”, symbolising renewed resolve and collective commitment. Members also discussed a focused action plan to further strengthen the YSR Congress Party’s presence across Europe and pledged to actively promote the party’s ideology and mission.

The celebration concluded on a note of unity, renewed energy, and heartfelt birthday wishes to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, reaffirming the Europe unit’s dedication to work tirelessly for the party and its people-first agenda.