YSRCP foundation day celebrated

Vijayawada: The15th foundation day of the YSR Congress was celebrated with former MLA Malladi Vishnu hoisting the party flag at the Besant Road here on Wednesday. Deputy mayor Avutu Sri Sailaja Reddy, Kapu Corporation former Adapa Seshu, YSRCP corporators and office-bearers of various affiliated unions and associations participated in the celebrations.

The activists raised slogans praising the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the huge gathering, Malladi Vishnu said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only chief minister in the country who implemented 99 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. The people received benefits worth Rs 2,83,866 crore during the YSRCP rule, he recalled. The Central constituency alone received welfare measures worth Rs 440 crore. There were revolutionary changes in the education, medical and agriculture sectors. Establishment of village and ward secretariats providing 1.34 lakh jobs was unprecedented.

He exuded confidence that the YSRCP would return to power with a thumping majority in 2029. YSRCP corporators Sarvani Murthy, Kondagunta Malleswari, Israpu Devi Raja Ramesh, Yaragoral Tirupatamma, Sriramulu, Kukkala Anitha Ramesh, Jana Reddy, Uddhanti Sunita Suresh, and other leaders were present.

Earlier, the Yuvatha Poru rally started at the LIC office at Besant Road and culminated at the Collectorate demanding release of fee reimbursement to the students immediately.