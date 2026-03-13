YSRCP founded on values, credibility: Jagan

Tadepalli: YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the party has always stood for values and credibility and will continue to uphold them.

Addressing party workers at the YSRCP Formation Day celebrations at Tadepalli, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party was founded 15 years ago to honour a promise and has since grown from a one-person movement into a political force with a distinct identity across the country.

He said the party was formed on March 12, 2011, braving conspiracies and deceptive politics by the Indian National Congress, which was then in power both in the State and at the Centre, along with its alliance with the Telugu Desam Party. Despite the challenges, the party stood independently and fought every political battle on its own, he added. Jagan said the formation of YSRCP not only strengthened his family’s resolve but also brought a new direction and wave in the State’s political landscape by promoting value-based politics.

Stating that the party does not belong to him alone, he said YSRCP belongs to crores of cadres and supporters across the State and thanked them for their unwavering support.

He said the party is being run in a way that makes its cadres proud and added that faith in God and the people has brought the party this far and will continue to guide it in the future. Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the party flag amid cheers from party leaders and workers. MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Varudu Kalyani were among those who attended the event.