YSRCP gives three options to Ambati, Denies Sattenapalli?

If the reports are to be believed, AP State Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, who is the key leader in YSRCP, has been facing challenges in securing a seat for the upcoming elections. It is reported that Minister Rambabu was summoned to the Chief Minister's camp office on Thursday.

A senior leader in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) seems to have put three alternative options before Ambati Rambabu for contesting in the elections without explicitly admitting that there is no seat available for him. The leader explained that there is strong opposition in Sattenapally, and if Rambabu were to contest there, his opponent could potentially win by a significant margin. They indicated that if the options of Ponnuru and Avanigadda were not available, a decision would have to be made for him in the parliament. Ambati was instructed to tell his decision within the next three days.



However, it is reported that Ambati left the CMO office without knowing how to proceed with the instructions he was given. The people of Sattenapalli are disappointed that Rambabu, who has been a strong figure against rival parties like TDP and Jana Sena, has lost his original seat. The people of Sattenapalli attributes this to not establishing a strong presence in Sattenapally during his 12-year tenure and neglecting to build a support base and moreover dissatisfaction within the YSRCP has also been attributed to prioritising politicians who have recently joined the party, such as those from the TDP.



Despite being considered a prominent figure until recently, Rambabu has become a topic of discussion in his constituency due to this situation. The YSRCP will make vigorous efforts to field a candidate who can effectively challenge Kanna Lakshminarayana, the TDP candidate. The leaders within YSRCP stated that Ambati Rambabu's situation highlights CM Jaganmohan Reddy's unwillingness to lose any seat in the upcoming elections.

