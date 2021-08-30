YSRCP Government asked to cut prices, respond to people's protests says Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: The TDP at its important leaders' meeting presided over by its national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged the YSRCP government to take steps to bring down the skyrocketing prices following widespread demand from people in the latest protests across the State.

The TDP leaders condemned the manner in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to bring heavy loans.

If the YSRCP government stopped massive scams in the name of countless schemes, there would be no need to take huge loans, the meeting opined.

The prices of petrol and diesel could also be brought down once the misuse of public funds was stopped.

The TDP meeting hailed the party leaders, activists and general public for taking active part in the August 28 protests in support of their demand for reduction in prices.

The protests were held in a democratic manner by observing the coronavirus guidelines dutifully. The opposition leaders discussed the people's problems and the future plans required to prevent the State from suffering greater damage.

Decrying the government's indifference, the TDP leaders deplored that lakhs of cases were being filed in the courts which indicated the deteriorating law and order situation. Over Rs 10 lakh crore of investments went back because of the lawless and chaotic regime of Jagan Reddy.

The YSRCP North Andhra leaders became slaves in the hands of the Chief Minister. There was no railway zone, backward regions package and Sujala Sravanthi while land grabbing increased turning Vizag into a haven of crime.

Reports were coming that the Chief Minister's Office and some Ministers were involved in this illegal sand mining. Free sand policy should be brought back to revive the construction sector and to provide work opportunities.

The Telugu Desam leaders expressed serious concern over the grave situation in agriculture. The farmers' suicides were on the rise all over the State.

It was objectionable that the government was committing contempt of the court order with regard to payment of NREGS Bills.

The TDP leaders strongly condemned the latest comments of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on the issue of Amaravati capital city. The ruling party has turned Rs 2 lakh crore assets in Amaravati into non-performing assets and pushed the State into hopeless debts, they said.