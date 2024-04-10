YSRCP government provided Rs. 5 lakh crore for welfare, says Vidudala Rajini

AP minister of Medical and Health, Vidudala Rajini, said on Wednesday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided Rs. 5 lakh crore in welfare to the people of the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party's Guntur West Constituency office in Chandramaulinagarh.

During the press conference, Minister Vidadala Rajini also shared details about an upcoming bus journey that will take place on the 12th of this month in Guntur. The bus trip is expected to attract over 2 lakh people and will pass through various areas such as Percherla, Nallapadu, and Etukuru.

It was mentioned that preparations are being made to accommodate all attendees and ensure a successful event. The popularity of the YSR Congress party has been growing due to the government's welfare initiatives, leading to a positive response to the upcoming bus trip.

In addition, it was revealed that 20 thousand people from each division in Guntur city will have the opportunity to attend the preparatory assembly. The event is expected to be a grand success, with leaders urging party members to work towards its success.

Various party leaders and affiliates, including Ponnur MLA and YSRCP Guntur parliamentary candidate Kilari Roshaiah, were present at the meeting to discuss and strategize for the upcoming Etukuru Sabha. The event is anticipated to draw a large crowd, showcasing the support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress party.