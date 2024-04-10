Live
- PM’s vision set to revolutionise gaming in India, say creators after meeting Narendra Modi
- SC stays MP High Court's order, allows Christian community prayer meeting in Indore
- Derbyshire sign Daryn Dupavillon for 2024 County season
- A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid
- Most sectors end in green as Nifty closes at record high
- Child trafficking gang busted in Delhi, two infants rescued
- Polling in MP's Betul Lok Sabha seat now to be held on May 7
- Celebrate Eid with gifts from the latest collections!
- Rahul Gandhi on Rajasthan tour on April 11 to address election meetings in Bikaner, Jodhpur LS seats
- Musk arriving in India this month to meet PM Modi, announce investment plans: Report
Just In
YSRCP government provided Rs. 5 lakh crore for welfare, says Vidudala Rajini
AP minister of Medical and Health, Vidudala Rajini, said on Wednesday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided Rs. 5 lakh crore in welfare to the people of the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes.
AP minister of Medical and Health, Vidudala Rajini, said on Wednesday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided Rs. 5 lakh crore in welfare to the people of the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the YSR Congress Party's Guntur West Constituency office in Chandramaulinagarh.
During the press conference, Minister Vidadala Rajini also shared details about an upcoming bus journey that will take place on the 12th of this month in Guntur. The bus trip is expected to attract over 2 lakh people and will pass through various areas such as Percherla, Nallapadu, and Etukuru.
It was mentioned that preparations are being made to accommodate all attendees and ensure a successful event. The popularity of the YSR Congress party has been growing due to the government's welfare initiatives, leading to a positive response to the upcoming bus trip.
In addition, it was revealed that 20 thousand people from each division in Guntur city will have the opportunity to attend the preparatory assembly. The event is expected to be a grand success, with leaders urging party members to work towards its success.
Various party leaders and affiliates, including Ponnur MLA and YSRCP Guntur parliamentary candidate Kilari Roshaiah, were present at the meeting to discuss and strategize for the upcoming Etukuru Sabha. The event is anticipated to draw a large crowd, showcasing the support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress party.