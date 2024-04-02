YSRCP govt delayed pension payment intentionally: TDP

Parchuru: TDP candidate for Parchuru Assembly constituency Yeluri Sambabsiva Rao demanded the Election Commission to initiate action against Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, SERP CEO Muralidhar Reddy, and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for delaying the payment of pensions intentionally, and blaming the Telugu Desam leaders for it.

Sambasiva Rao said that the YSRCP was resorting to cheap politics and using the volunteers’ issue for political gain. He said that the YSRCP government has paid Rs 13,000 crore to its friendly contractors, neglecting the election code. It is due to the lack of funds, the State government didn’t make any alternative arrangements for the distribution of the pensions. But the YSRCP is trying to cover up its failure by putting the blame on TDP.

He urged the EC to order arrangements to distribute pensions through the ward and village secretariats at the homes of the beneficiaries immediately.