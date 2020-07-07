YSRCP Govt demolishes poor families houses in Kuppam: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Condemning the government for demolition of foundation stones laid by the previous government for construction of houses to the poor people in Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district, the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu said that as a responsible opposition, the party will continue to fight against the YSRCP anti-people policies. He addressed the victims who gathered and protested at the Kuppam Tahasildar office on Monday and assured that the TDP will support the poor people.

The Government should explain why the poor people's houses were demolished in Kuppam assembly segment, he demanded.

He said that house construction was taken up for 2,000 families in 8 panchayats in Kuppam segment. For this, 27 acres of land was acquired and levelled at a cost of Rs. 100 Cr. Those houses were at various stages of completion. The victims told Naidu that they were facing problems with the latest demolitions taken up by the Government. They deplored that the officials demolished the houses after surrendering to the pressure brought by the YSRCP leaders.

Naidu pointed out that the TDP gave house sites of nearly 2.5 cents to 3 cents but now the YSRCP has reduced the size to just 1 cent. The TDP increased the house area from 400 sft to 750 sft. Financial assistance was given for repairs of poor families' houses also. Mass house warming was done for lakhs of houses meant for the poor.

Stating that every poor man should have the confidence to live in his own house, Naidu said that each house should serve as a big asset. But, there was widespread corruption in the housing scheme during 2004-09. Over 14 lakh houses disappeared with no trace in the united AP as the leaders encashed the bills without even constructing these houses. At that time, Rs. 5,000 Cr scam was committed in housing scams. Under TDP rule, construction of 10 lakh houses was completed during 2014-19. The YSRCP cancelled 4.37 lakh houses as soon as they came to power.