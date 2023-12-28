YSRCP govt. fulfilled all promises, ready for challenge, Jogi Ramesh

Live
After coming to power, the YSRCP has been dedicated to fulfilling every promise made in the past four years, said Minister Jogi Ramesh. He said the YSRCP legislators have fearlessly reached out to every corner of the villages to explain the positive changes that have occurred under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.
He said Jagan is revered by the poor as they have experienced his good work firsthand. "The YSRCP stands out as the only party that has fulfilled 99% of its promises and have not discarded or hidden our manifesto, " Ramesh said.
He said they have implemented every guarantee and are prepared to engage in discussion with anyone who dares to claim otherwise.
