YSRCP govt. has no dual stance on irrigation projects, says Ambati Rambabu

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday said that the YSRCP government is pro-farmers and has no dual stance on the irrigation projects like Chandrababu. He alleged that the TDP chief has never paid any



attention to the irrigation projects in the past and the state is suffering now.

Minister Ambati Rambabu spoke to the media in Nandyal on Tuesday and said that the YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will complete Polavaram and dedicate it to the nation. "Chandrababu has ignored the projects, but, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mission is to complete every project; we are repairing the gates at all the projects in the state," he said.



He said the YSR family always stands by the farmers and opined that farmers faced many problems during the Chandrababu regime due to drought. He said that the farmers need not wait for rain today as there is abundant rainfall in the state for the last three years.