Odisha to set up flying training unit

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said Odisha will establish a flying training organisation (FTO) and a drone training and testing centre to strengthen the State’s aviation ecosystem. He said the FTO will be set up at Dandbose Airport in Mayurbhanj district to train 50 commercial pilots annually, opening new career opportunities in the sector.

Majhi also said Odisha’s first drone training and testing centre will come up at Rangeilunda Airstrip in Ganjam district to train over 100 pilots every year, supporting critical applications across agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, and disaster management.

“These forward-looking initiatives will strengthen Odisha’s aviation ecosystem, equip our youth with future-ready skills, and position Odisha as a key contributor to India’s emerging technology-driven economy. We remain committed to building a skilled, self-reliant, and aspirational Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

The training will support critical applications of drone technology across various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, logistics and disaster management.

Majhi said that the State’s Commerce and Transport (C&T) department signed two Memoranda of Understanding to strengthen the aviation training infrastructure at ‘Wings India 2026’ being held in Hyderabad.

“At #WingsIndia2026, the government of Odisha signed two landmark MoUs in the Civil Aviation sector, reaffirming our commitment to skill development, innovation, and employment generation for the youth of the State,” Majhi said in a post on X.

Officials said Odisha showcased its “future-ready aviation vision” at the event, with focus on women-led and skill-driven growth in the sector. The State’s long-term vision is to have at least 15 fully operational airports by 2047.