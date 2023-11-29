YSRCP govt looting natural resources: BJP

Vizianagaram: BJP state president D Purandeswari alleged that YSRCP government is looting every natural resource in the state and cheating the people with false statements and fake schemes.

She said income generated from sand, liquor and other sources is being pocketed by the leaders of YSRCP. She attended the party cadres’ meet here on Tuesday. Purandeswari said the AP state government is labelling the schemes funded by the Centre as its own.

Stating that YSRCP and the government are neck deep in corruption, she said SC, ST sub-plan also being wiped out and people of those sections are being cheated.

“The government has betrayed every section of people but pretending that it has done a lot to the society and even organising the Samajika Sadhikara Yatras to hoodwink the people. The AP government is suppressing the voices, which question its illegal, undemocratic activities,” she said.

Purandeswari said that the Union government is supplying five kg rice for free to more than five lakh people in AP but the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is claiming that these welfare schemes are being implemented by itself. She alleged that sand in huge quantity from Vamsadhara, Nagavali and Champavathi are being illegally transported to cities.