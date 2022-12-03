YSRCP govt looting people, alleges TDP

Ongole (Prakasam District): TDP State vice-president and Ongole former MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao alleged that the YSRCP government is busy looting the public rather than developing the State.

During 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki' programme along with party leaders and local workers at Balaram Colony here on Friday, Janardhana Rao interacted with the public and learned about their problems.

He said that TDP government during its tenure has taken up various development works in Balaram Colony and other areas in third division with Rs 2 crore, but the present YSRCP government completely neglected it.

The former MLA observed that the prices of commodities, sand, cement, petrol, LPG, electricity, property tax, bus charges and everything were hiked during YSRCP rule, making the common man to suffer a lot.

TDP Ongole town president Kothari Nageswara Rao, former AMC chairman Kamepalli Srinivasa Rao, division president Pathan Mohammad Khan, Kokkiligadda Lakshmi, Shaik Mumtaz Khan and others participated in the programme.