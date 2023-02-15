YSRCP govt stifling growth of BCs, alleges Lokesh

Satyavedu (Tirupati district): The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is seriously hampering the growth of the Backward Classes (BCs) and the corporations formed for the welfare of the community are only existing for name sake, remarked the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Tuesday. He resumed his 19th day padayatra 'Yuva Galam' from Narayanavanam mandal of Satyavedu constituency in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

The representatives of the Dasari community from Aranya Kandrika met him during the padayatra and narrated their problems. The women members of the community have shown the bangles that they manufactured. In a memorandum submitted to him, they said that they belong to the nomadic community earn their livelihood by chanting Harinamam. They sought permanent representation in the TTD Trust Board.

They complained in the memorandum that the Dasari Math built by the King Krishnadevaraya at Tirupati was taken over by some other community and made an appeal to Lokesh that a fresh Dasari Math be built at Tirupati at least in an extent of five acre once the TDP forms the government again. Lokesh said that after Jagan came to power the worst sufferers are the BCs and once the TDP government is formed all their problems will be resolved.

At Nindra, the affected employees of the Nethams Sugar Factory met him and said that the company cheated at least 4,000 sugarcane farmers. The company was closed and the dues to the farmers amounting to Rs 37 crore are yet to be cleared.

The local YSRCP leaders promised that the company will be reopened and their dues will be cleared. Minister R K Roja promised to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister when he visited Renigunta but Jagan Mohan Reddy did not meet the farmers, they told Lokesh. He promised to repay their dues with interest soon after the TDP comes back to power and Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be paid to the sugarcane farmers. The Dalits of the SC Colony of Tumbur also met him and showed their power bills to him. They said that the subsidy on power charges was removed under lame excuses, they said and stated that the power charges are now very heavy as the tariff has been revised periodically.

Lokesh promised to provide free power to all Dalits when the TDP returns to power. He said that CM Jagan has cheated all the communities and done great injustice to all of them, particularly Dalits. At Keelapudi public meeting he lambasted the CM saying that in the vicinity of his palace a second murder incident happened. Yet, the CM has no time to review women security but was busy in announcing MLC candidates. Meanwhile, the padayatra completed 244.7 km on Tuesday while he walked 13.4 km on the 19th day.