YSRCP has destroyed state, alleges BJP

Vijayawada: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar alleged that the state government was destroying the state by preventing developmental works which were taken by the Central government in the state and indulging in large scale corruption.

He alleged that the state government had not yet provided its share (Viability Gaping Fund) for establishing petrochemical complex in the state and added that even it could not show land and provide funds for railway projects too.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here on Wednesday, the national secretary strongly contested the 'false allegations' of the YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy regarding Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project. He said that so far the state government hasn't submitted the Detail Project Report (DPR) of the project and asked why it had not submitted it even after five years had passed.

Satya Kumar made it clear that as per AP Reorganisation Act, the Central government is committed to the Metro project. "'The YSRCP government is always thinking about how to indulge in corruption, how to rob the state and how to get loans rather than development of the state. Due to the state government's policies, Andhra Pradesh has been mired in debts. Employees are not being paid salaries, whereas advisers are being paid salaries without delay. The government is hoodwinking the public by making false allegations against the Union government," he stated.

Referring to the Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, Satya Kumar asked why the YSRCP is making so much noise over this issue after four years, and added that the Centre was bound by the special package as per the earlier agreement. He said that they were giving all the benefits which state gets under the SCS through special package.

State BJP Yuvajana Morcha secretary Suresh and others were present.