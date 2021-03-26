YSRCP has no right to talk about farmers: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP AP president K Atchannaidu on Thursday asserted that their party would extend its full support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the Kisan Samyukta Morcha on Friday.

Atchannaidu said that the TDP was totally opposing the farm laws and the privatisation of the Visakha steel plant. The party would continue its agitation till the privatisation was withdrawn.

The TDP leaders and cadres would take part and make the bandh a success right from the village to the state levels, he said. In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the ruling YSRCP leaders adopted double standards on the burning issues concerning the farmers and the workers. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh gave its support to the Central government's farm bills in Parliament.

The AP farmers' priorities were utterly neglected. Just for getting thousands of crores loans, the YSRCP government was fixing meters on the agricultural motors, he alleged. The TDP leader said that Jagan Reddy and his MPs should tender an unconditional apology to the people of the country for extending their support to the farm bills in the Parliament.