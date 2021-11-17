YSRCP has won Kuppam Municipality with people's support, says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the people supported the rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He told the media on Wednesday that YSRCP's victory in Chandrababu's constituency was the result of public support. He said people in panchayats, parishads, and municipalities of Kuppam have voted for the YSRCP.



The minister has said that Chandrababu had snatched the party from NTR and eventually weakened the party with his incompetence. Peddireddy advised Chandrababu, who is still reeling from a series of defeats to stay in Hyderabad and take care his health. He recalled that CM Jagan has been named as a capable Chief Minister and took a jibe at Lokesh for not being able to win in Mangalagiri.

Peddireddy was incensed that Lokesh had spoken beyond the level during the election and opined that people had taught a befitting lesson to him. He said that Chandrababu would not contest in the coming elections from Kuppam and asserted that they would welcome him if he contest from Punganur.