YSRCP High Command furious over group politics in Nellore, asks leaders to be restraint

The YSRCP high command has become serious about Nellore group politics. It seems that the party supremo is angry over the way the leaders have been behaving for the last two days. The party chief spoke to the district leaders on the whole issue and urged all leaders to exercise restraint. The party was outraged over the arrangements made by Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav for Ranabheri in Nellore on the 17th of this month. The high command is of the view that the conflicts between leaders would escalate and damage the prospectus of the party.



The High Command is in a state of tension over whether the arrival of Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Nellore on the same day after taking charge as Agriculture Minister will also cause a stir and directed the leaders not to hold rallies and meetings.



It seems that the High Command has given clarity to the leaders to work and strengthen the party in their respective constituencies. The party also warned that there is no room for complacency in the parties.







