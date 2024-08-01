YSRCP in turmoil as leaders defect to TDP in Kuppam

Tirupati : Allis not going well for the YSRCP ever since the election results were announced. The party, which governed the state from 2019 to 2024, is witnessing a significant exodus of leaders to the ruling TDP, leading to instability in various constituencies. The loss of control over Punganur and Chittoor municipalities is just the beginning of YSRCP’s troubles, with uncertainties looming large other municipalities as well.

In a major blow to the YSRCP, several leaders switched allegiance to the TDP in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli on Wednesday. This defection includes 14 MPTC members from Kuppam, Santhipuram and Gudipalli mandals, along with five councillors from Kuppam municipality. These leaders were taken to the CM by MLC Dr Kancharla Srikanth.

This wave of defections follows a failed attempt by several YSRCP councillors, led by municipal chairman Dr Sudheer, to join the TDP in Amaravati. Despite their efforts, they were unable to secure meetings with either the CM or minister Nara Lokesh. The successful defection on Wednesday marked a turning point.



Chief Minister Naidu welcomed the defectors from his own constituency from where he has been electing since 1989, with yellow scarves, symbolising their new allegiance. The defectors expressed their faith in Naidu’s leadership, citing his developmental initiatives over the past month and a half as a key motivation. They believe Naidu will bring comprehensive development to Kuppam constituency.

MLC Srikanth hinted at further defections from YSRCP to TDP, attributing the dissatisfaction to chaotic conditions within the YSRCP over the past five years. He announced a forthcoming investigation into the alleged corruption and misrule by YSRCP leaders.

Srikanth also outlined the government’s ambitious plans for Kuppam, which include a Rs 250 crore allocation for immediate development and an additional Rs 500 crore for constructing reservoirs to store water from the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project. A 2,000-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is also in the pipeline. However, several TDP cadres in Kuppam expressed their discontent on social media over the development. They recalled their bitter experiences during the YSRCP regime and questioned the decision to welcome former adversaries into the party fold.



Amidst this political upheaval, it has been widely reported that the YSRCP office in Kuppam has closed, with no party activities since the election results. It is reported that a hotel is coming up at that place.

The absence of MLC and YSRCP MLA candidate K R J Bharath from Kuppam over the past 40 days has fuelled speculation and concern among YSRCP leaders about their political future. Additionally, former minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s alleged involvement in land controversies and the related developments taking place surrounding him over the past few days has further destabilised the party.

These developments strongly indicate that Kuppam municipality will soon go into hands of TDP which the YSRCP won amid several controversies during the municipal polls. Needless to say that Peddireddy took up the slogan ‘Why not Kuppam’ before the general elections and made a strong bid to defeat Naidu there but failed in his efforts.

