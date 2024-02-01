YSRCP invites media and others for Eluru Siddham meeting on Saturday

YSRCP cordially invite media to the Mega Siddham meeting organized by YSRCP, where Chief and CM Jagan will address party workers and polling booth committee representatives. This meeting is set to be the biggest gathering in Coast Andhra, and it promises to be a one-of-a-kind event.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: February 03 (Saturday)

Time: 2:30 PM

Place: Sahara Grounds, Dendulur Constituency, Eluru District

To ensure a smooth coordination and to provide you with all the necessary information regarding the meeting, the YSRCP have created a preparation meeting Google Map location, which can be accessed through this link.