YSRCP is notorious for politicising tragedies: Jana Sena

Anantapur: Jana Sena Party district president and AHUDA Chairman TC Varun criticised that YSRCP is notorious for politicising tragedies and spreading alleged malicious propaganda against the highly efficient 104 and 108 ambulance services during crises.

The YSRCP is envious of the alliance government's efforts in saving lives, he added.

After inspecting advanced facilities of 104 and 108 ambulance vehicles at Anantapur General Hospital on Wednesday, speaking with the media, he stated that under former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, staff salaries were delayed, and vehicles deteriorated due to fuel shortages. In contrast, the current administration has achieved 95% success rate in life-saving during the critical golden hour.

Ambulances now offer 47 types of on-site tests, with doctors providing remote treatment via video monitoring. The government has also introduced digital health facilities and electronic health records.

Praising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav for sincere medical sector reforms, JSP leader Varun warned that repeated false propaganda by YSRCP would face robust counters from alliance leaders at grassroots level. JSP leaders were present.