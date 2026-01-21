YSRCP is spreading misinformation about PPP model of colleges

Visakhapatnam: Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation Chairman and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana on Tuesday criticised YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he along with his party leaders are conspiring to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam.Speaking after distributing Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Anakapalli town, Govinda Satyanarayana said that Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP leaders were deliberately spreading misinformation by portraying the public-private partnership (PPP) model for medical colleges as privatisation and indulging in false campaigning.

He alleged that the former Chief Minister and his associates had hatched several conspiracies to prevent development in Visakhapatnam, including attempts to block Google from establishing operations in the city.

However, he said IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh effectively countered all their efforts and ensured the City of Destiny drew industries that even went back during the YSRCP’s tenure.

The chairman reiterated the credit for steering the state out of crisis and placing it on the path of welfare and development goes to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

He also noted that Nara Lokesh is introducing significant reforms in the education sector and assured that the alliance government would implement 100 per cent of the promises made during the elections.

On the occasion, Govinda Satyanarayana distributed CMRF cheques worth approximately Rs.32 lakh to 46 beneficiaries. He said that the coalition government was giving high priority to the health of the poor and assured beneficiaries that the party would stand by them in all possible ways.Leaders from the TDP, Jana Sena Party, and BJP participated in the programme.