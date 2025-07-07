Live
YSRCP launches ‘Babu Surety – Scam Guarantee’ campaign
Highlights
Puttaparthi: As part of ‘Recalling Chandrababu’s Manifesto’ campaign, YSRCP leaders held a meeting on Sunday at party office in Puttaparthi under the leadership of party coordinator Duddikunta Sridhar Reddy.
Party State general secretary Satish Reddy and district party observer Ramesh Reddy participated in the event. The leaders unveiled a QR code designed by the party titled ‘Babu Surety – Scam Guarantee’, highlighting the unfulfilled promises made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his 2024 election manifesto.
Addressing the gathering, Sridhar Reddy accused Naidu of misleading the public with false assurances and urged party cadres to take this campaign to every household to expose thealleged betrayal.
