YSRCP Leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Arrested

Former MLA and YSRCP leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been arrested by the police after the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail pleas in multiple cases. He was taken into custody at Narasaraopet and brought to the SP office, with a possible move to the Macherla court.



The arrest comes in connection to the vandalism of EVMs and assault on individuals who tried to stop him during the general elections. The High Court denied protection from arrest in four cases registered against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, the YSRCP candidate of Macharla Assembly Constituency.

The bench's decision on Wednesday rejected all four anticipatory bail petitions, overturning the interim orders that had been previously granted.