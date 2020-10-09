YSRCP leader Subbarayudu hacked to death in Nandyal of Kurnool

Kurnool: A leader of YSR Congress party was hacked to death at Nandyal on Friday. The deceased was identified as Subbarayudu. According to primary information, Subbarayudu has gone for a morning walk at Vijaya milk diary located on the outskirts of Nandyal. Some unidentified persons appeared from nowhere and abruptly attacked Subbarayudu with sticks and hunting knives. In the attack, Subbarayudu suffered multiple injuries on his body.

He fell on the ground and breathed his last on the spot.

After the attack, the miscreants fled the scene. The police on learning about the incident rushed to the scene and took stock of the situation. The body was shifted to Nandyal Government general hospital for conducting an autopsy.

The deceased Subbarayudu was also known to be a dealer of public distribution fair shop. Besides a fair shop dealer, Subbarayudu is also practicing as an advocate in Nandyal Court.

The leaders of YSR Congress party on learning about the attack have strongly condemned. They demanded stringent action on the person's responsible for the attack.

More information is yet to reveal by the police.