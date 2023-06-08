Live
YSRCP Leader to Join Jana Sena
Highlights
In a set back to YSRCP in Bapatla, Amanchi Swamulu nephew of YSRCP leader Amanchi Krishna Mohan has decided to join Jana Sena. He recently met Pawan...
In a set back to YSRCP in Bapatla, Amanchi Swamulu nephew of YSRCP leader Amanchi Krishna Mohan has decided to join Jana Sena.
He recently met Pawan Kalyan. He is likely to be given the responsibility of Bapatla constituency. Swamulu has been maintaining distance from YSRCP activities for past few weeks.
